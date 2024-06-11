First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $14.47 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock worth $181,608,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,161. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

