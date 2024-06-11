First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires Shares of 1,191,699 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,191,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,261,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,864,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

