Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 2,065 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,676,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,385,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

