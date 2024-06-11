Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288,846 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 2.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Masco were worth $273,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 1.7 %

Masco stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $67.14. 1,471,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,866. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

