Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Increases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the quarter. Robert Half comprises about 1.6% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.84% of Robert Half worth $170,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.5 %

RHI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.16. 2,293,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

