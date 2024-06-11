Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $104.72 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.07% of nVent Electric worth $104,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5,716.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 203.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NVT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,344. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

