Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,765 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.06% of Omnicom Group worth $181,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.96. 1,321,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

