Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Timken were worth $90,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.59. 357,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

