Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 153,857 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.99% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $123,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,615. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

