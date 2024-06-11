Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.94

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 40399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.