Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.94

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 40399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,757,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

