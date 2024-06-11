Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.22

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 52828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.09.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.