Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,060 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for 3.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.92% of Ferguson worth $360,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Ferguson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.09. 1,468,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,075. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

