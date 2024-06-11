Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 10,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of FTHM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 59,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

