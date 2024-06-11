Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 10,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fathom Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of FTHM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 59,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
