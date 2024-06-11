Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.31 and last traded at $112.37. 2,583,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,106,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $440.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 24,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 264,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 120.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.