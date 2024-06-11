Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 75,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $8,991,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,458,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $442.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

