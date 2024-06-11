Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.78. Evotec shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 18,165 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.