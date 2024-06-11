Evercore ISI Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $145.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

NVDA traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. 139,978,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,042,813. NVIDIA has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock valued at $230,147,038. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

