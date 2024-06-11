ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
