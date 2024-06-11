Ethic Inc. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Stock Down 2.8 %

AXP stock traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.87. 1,187,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.57. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

