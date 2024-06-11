Ethic Inc. Buys 24,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. 1,981,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,552,685. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

