Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc. owned about 0.21% of Copa worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 192,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

