Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 320,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 167,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,921,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,085,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,547. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

