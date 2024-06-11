Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.45. 767,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,821. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.