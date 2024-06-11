Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $215.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $25.67 or 0.00038409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00662397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00116290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00260273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00076245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,472,424 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.