Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $126.24 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,394,731,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,883,581,705 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

