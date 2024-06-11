Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.36. 451,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,646,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $7,590,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 355,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

