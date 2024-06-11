Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

ERF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,040 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $81,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,412 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 718,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

