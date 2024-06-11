Energi Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $917,332.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00047051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,561,129 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

