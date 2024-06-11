Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. 373,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

