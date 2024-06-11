Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.