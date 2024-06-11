Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

