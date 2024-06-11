Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,294 shares of company stock valued at $397,122,216. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $865.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $711.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

