Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Ethic Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,294 shares of company stock valued at $397,122,216 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $859.82. 2,011,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,187. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $882.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $817.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.