Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU remained flat at $28.76 during trading hours on Monday. 276,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

