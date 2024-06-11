Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

