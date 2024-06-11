Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,351 shares. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

