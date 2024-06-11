Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.