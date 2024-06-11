Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.08. 5,917,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,287. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

