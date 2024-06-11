Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $65,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 440,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 164,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

