Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.58. 375,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

