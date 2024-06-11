Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 224,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

