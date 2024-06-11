Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$70,070.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.01, for a total transaction of C$70,070.00.

Iliya Garkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Iliya Garkov sold 8,666 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$85,966.72.

DPM stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.78. 263,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

