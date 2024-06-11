DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives C$21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT.UN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

TSE DHT.UN opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.88.

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.