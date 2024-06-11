Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Dream Finders Homes worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $13,324,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $6,718,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,725. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,564,864.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,280 over the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

