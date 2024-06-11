Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.80 ($47.10) and last traded at €43.80 ($47.10). 14,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.70 ($46.99).
Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.
