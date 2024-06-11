DigiByte Price Tops $0.0096 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $164.49 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,413.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.00662216 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00114913 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008852 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00038083 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00257413 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00048080 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075950 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,063,913,254 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
