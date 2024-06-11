DigiByte Price Tops $0.0096 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $164.49 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,413.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.00662216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00114913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00257413 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,063,913,254 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

