Diana Shipping Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSX

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.