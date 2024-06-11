Dean Capital Management Sells 2,539 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 13,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

