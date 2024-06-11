Dean Capital Management Sells 1,262 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods



TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

