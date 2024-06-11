Dean Capital Management Raises Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 28.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

