Dean Capital Management Purchases 6,734 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

